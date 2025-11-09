Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.21% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

