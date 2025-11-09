Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,962,000 after buying an additional 1,932,841 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,299,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,212.16. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

