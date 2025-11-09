Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $85,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 38.0%

BATS IDV opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.