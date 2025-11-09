CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 138,180 International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of International Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,195,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 947,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 209,643 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 718,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 109,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

