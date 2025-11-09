CSM Advisors LLC Invests $30.17 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,000. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.02. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The firm has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.