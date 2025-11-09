CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

