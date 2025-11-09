CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 533,596 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 533,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.