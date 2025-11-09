Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

