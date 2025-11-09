CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
