CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $144.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.