Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 19,512 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 444,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

