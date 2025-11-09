Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.