Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,884 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

