Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27,083.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $790.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

