Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040 over the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HLI stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

