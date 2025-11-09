CSM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $64,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

