CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $193.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.