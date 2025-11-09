Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 82,743 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $96,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 311.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

