Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 78,119 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,142.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

