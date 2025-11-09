Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 136,584 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,584 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $58,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 142.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

