Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 8,592 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,439,000 after buying an additional 121,957 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,181,000 after acquiring an additional 587,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average of $264.57. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

