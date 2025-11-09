206,798 Shares in Old National Bancorp $ONB Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.05% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,525.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,844,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,290,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,557,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 520,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,488,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.99 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

