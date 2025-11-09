Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,990 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Unity Software worth $73,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after buying an additional 1,841,486 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,582 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,191.51. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,105,977.28. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,401,951 shares of company stock valued at $101,957,409. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Arete Research upgraded Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

