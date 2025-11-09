Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 137.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $551.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
