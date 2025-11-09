Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $79,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.37.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

