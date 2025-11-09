Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $152,611.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 502,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,485.59. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $561,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,454,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,055,129.65. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,293. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

BOX Stock Up 0.8%

BOX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

