Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.74.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

