Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 68,221 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,008,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

