Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 325.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 987,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,963,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 444,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.