Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.78 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $74,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 51.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.83.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $422.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $461.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.85 and its 200-day moving average is $369.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

