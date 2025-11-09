Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.