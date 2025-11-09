First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 417,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of NPK International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPKI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NPKI stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 252,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $712,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,740.42. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,914 shares of company stock valued at $819,686 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

