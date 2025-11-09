Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,058,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $209.12 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

