Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $47.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $204,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,656.72. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 61.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

