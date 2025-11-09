First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 72,500 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 667.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47,512 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 882,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,198.35. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence T. Weiss bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $118,100.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,380.57. The trade was a 11.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $239,532. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.74. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

