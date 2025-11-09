Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,384 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,279,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,484,000 after buying an additional 455,545 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 42,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,233,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,583,000 after acquiring an additional 420,850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after acquiring an additional 214,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 249,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

