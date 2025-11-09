Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

KPTI stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

