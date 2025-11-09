Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,050 Brunswick Corporation $BC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Brunswick from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $79.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BC opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is -47.25%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

