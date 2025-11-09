Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

