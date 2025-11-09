First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.7%

JOUT opened at $38.96 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -34.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JOUT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

