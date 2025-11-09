Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.6667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Up 1.8%

Nayax stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Nayax has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 4,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 535,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.