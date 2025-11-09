Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,512 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

