Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 12,852 Crh Plc $CRH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

CRH Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CRH opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

