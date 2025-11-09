First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Silvaco Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvaco Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000.

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Zegarelli bought 5,100 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 8,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,719.79. This trade represents a 150.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 16,800 shares of company stock worth $87,450 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVCO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

