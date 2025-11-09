First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 132.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 3,024.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Seadrill Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SDRL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Seadrill Limited has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

