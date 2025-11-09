Barclays Increases 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $17.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

