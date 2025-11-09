Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.1750, but opened at $20.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

