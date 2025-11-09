Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $6.46 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

