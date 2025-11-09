Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 891,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 680,573 shares.The stock last traded at $40.0120 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 49,303.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,658,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,595,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,885,000 after buying an additional 8,885,095 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1,032.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,753,000 after buying an additional 2,027,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,517,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,173 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

