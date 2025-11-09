First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Progyny worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $13,645,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 458.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 423,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Progyny Stock Up 24.2%

PGNY stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

