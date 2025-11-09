73,222 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $440,699,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

